Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.01.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 559.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 288,968 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,406,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

