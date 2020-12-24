Heritage Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HFWA opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The stock has a market cap of $823.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.07 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

