Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Up 7.4%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.36. 289,246 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 140,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sidoti started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

