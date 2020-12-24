Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSKA. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.10.

Shares of Heska stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 137,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,564. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.27.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $56.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total transaction of $1,480,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,301 shares of company stock worth $4,320,866. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heska by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

