HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Down to $19.26

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.26, but opened at $17.80. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 535 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HighPeak Energy stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of HighPeak Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.