Hilda Harris Piell Sells 2,300 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CME stock opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.89.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

