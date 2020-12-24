HM Payson & Co. Acquires 520 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 346.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 152.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 11.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $3,392,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,561,504.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,529 shares of company stock worth $76,746,331. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.77.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $395.78 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.85 and a 1-year high of $404.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of -347.18 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

