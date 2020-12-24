HM Payson & Co. Buys 268 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $43,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $146.90 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.