HM Payson & Co. Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Yum! Brands by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 64,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 102.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Yum! Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 60,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $15,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.37.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

