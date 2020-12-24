HM Payson & Co. Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 340.4% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

