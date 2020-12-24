HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 95,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 33,710 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

