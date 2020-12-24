HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,210 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 695.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,564,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,735,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 595.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 83,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.37.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

