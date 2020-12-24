HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

