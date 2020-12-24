HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CJS Securities downgraded HMS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised HMS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. TheStreet raised HMS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of HMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of HMSY opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in HMS by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

