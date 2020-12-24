HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CJS Securities cut HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $36.57 on Thursday. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HMS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HMS by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,863,000 after buying an additional 1,562,189 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,366,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,666,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,298,000 after purchasing an additional 961,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,371,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HMS by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

