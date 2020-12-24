Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 125,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.51. 8,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,627. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

