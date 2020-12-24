Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HON. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.06.

HON opened at $209.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

