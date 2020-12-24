HOQU Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $611,033.08 and $7.52 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.85 or 0.00335986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

