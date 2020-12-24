Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.19.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. Analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

