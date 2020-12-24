Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.01 and traded as high as $13.02. Horizon Technology Finance shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 97,249 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $236.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

