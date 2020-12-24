Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HZNP. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 109.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,359,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,600,000 after purchasing an additional 216,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $268,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.