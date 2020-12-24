HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Raised to Outperform at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY opened at $136.10 on Monday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.72.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

