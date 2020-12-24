HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Down 8.4% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $20,465.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,381.85 or 0.99995617 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1,332.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020864 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00402988 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.53 or 0.00566798 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00148904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.