Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HUIZ stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Huize has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $360.83 million and a P/E ratio of 699.70.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

