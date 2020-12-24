Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) Shares Gap Down to $206.60

Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $206.60, but opened at $198.10. Hunting PLC (HTG.L) shares last traded at $208.20, with a volume of 42,074 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 286.82 ($3.75).

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 178.46. The company has a market cap of £343.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73.

In other Hunting PLC (HTG.L) news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 14,000 shares of Hunting PLC (HTG.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £17,220 ($22,498.04).

About Hunting PLC (HTG.L) (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

