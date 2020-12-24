Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $430.00

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $430.00, but opened at $416.00. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) shares last traded at $422.60, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 453.72.

About Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM.L) (LON:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

