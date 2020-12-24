Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,476 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock remained flat at $$72.91 during trading hours on Friday. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,949. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

