HyperCash Market Cap Achieves $29.08 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $29.08 million and $41.30 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002777 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00137273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00674350 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00152249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00374561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00062966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00095862 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,949,992 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Allcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, TOPBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.