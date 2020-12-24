iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,954,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,310,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 316,219 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 16.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 815,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,956. The stock has a market cap of $484.77 million, a PE ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 0.69. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.96 million. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts predict that iClick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

