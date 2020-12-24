iHuman (NYSE:IH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

Investment analysts at National Securities started coverage on shares of iHuman (NYSE:IH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.10 price target on the stock. National Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of IH opened at $21.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. iHuman has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

