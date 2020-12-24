IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised IMAX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IMAX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IMAX from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.61.

IMAX stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

