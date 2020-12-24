imbrex Hits One Day Volume of $45.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. imbrex has a market capitalization of $270,055.45 and approximately $45.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One imbrex token can now be purchased for about $0.0312 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, imbrex has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $76.88 or 0.00328747 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00031015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

imbrex Token Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a token. It launched on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io.

Buying and Selling imbrex

