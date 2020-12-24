Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunovant from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Immunovant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Shares of IMVT opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of -37.99. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the second quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,623 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,717,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunovant (IMVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.