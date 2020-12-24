Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) (LON:IPEL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $231.30

Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) (LON:IPEL)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.30 and traded as high as $238.00. Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 8,931 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.78. The firm has a market cap of £107.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Angela Entwistle acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £30,360 ($39,665.53). Also, insider Ashcroft acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About Impellam Group PLC (IPEL.L) (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group Plc provides staffing, human capital management, and outsourced people-related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, mainland Europe, Australasia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the Middle East. It operates through Global Talent Acquisition and Managed Workforce Solutions; Global Specialist Staffing; Regional Specialist Staffing; and Healthcare segments.

