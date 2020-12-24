Incent (INCNT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,721.00

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $45,721.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.00683710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152192 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00372961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00098626 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

