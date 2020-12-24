Independence (NYSE:IHC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:IHC opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.60 million, a P/E ratio of 145.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Independence has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.98%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Independence by 19.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independence by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Independence by 56.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independence in the second quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

