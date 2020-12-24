INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) Stock Price Up 3.3%

INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH) rose 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €32.85 ($38.65) and last traded at €32.80 ($38.59). Approximately 15,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.75 ($37.35).

INH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.98 million and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.34.

About INDUS Holding AG (INH.F) (ETR:INH)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

