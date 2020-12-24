Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.94 and last traded at $42.80. Approximately 121,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 320,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a P/E ratio of -479.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,494,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Inogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 148,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

