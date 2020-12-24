Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.00.

IPHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of IPHI traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. Inphi has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

