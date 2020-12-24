Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.42

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 263418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,079 in the last ninety days. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 53.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,363 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $9,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 150.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2,109.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 255,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 244,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

