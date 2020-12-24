Insider Buying: BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Director Cynthia Egan acquired 10,000 shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,489,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after acquiring an additional 462,029 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,994,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,399,000 after acquiring an additional 254,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 572.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 97,645 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 136,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,740 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 52.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 49,396 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

