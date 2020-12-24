Insider Buying: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HEPA stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:HEPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEPA shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:HEPA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

