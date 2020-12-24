Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Insider Buys 15 Shares of Stock

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin acquired 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,061 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of £159.15 ($207.93).

On Friday, November 20th, Tom Rusin bought 14 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($15.25) per share, with a total value of £163.38 ($213.46).

HSV opened at GBX 1,071 ($13.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85. HomeServe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,239.33. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

HSV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

