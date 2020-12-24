Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells 9,796 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $3,479,833.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,752,197.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $17,647,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.13, for a total transaction of $14,906,500.00.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $352.16 on Thursday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $369.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

