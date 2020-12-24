Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $475,817.76 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,168 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $475,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,047,279.64.

On Thursday, November 5th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $94.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 938,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,214,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $430,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

