Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Sells $145,372.50 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $145,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Giles Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,053,900.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Giles Baker sold 22,041 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,731.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40.

NYSE DLB opened at $94.76 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $95.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLB. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

