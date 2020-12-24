Insider Selling: EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Director Sells $818,400.00 in Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EVERTEC stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. BidaskClub cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

