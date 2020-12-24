Insider Selling: Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells 65,000 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exelixis by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 94,349 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.