Insider Selling: GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Sells 41,845 Shares of Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 41,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $745,259.45.

Shares of GBL stock opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $19.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.58.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 185.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 92.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,997 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GBL shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

