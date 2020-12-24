Insider Selling: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells 13,291 Shares of Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $246,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 39,847 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $738,763.38.

On Monday, December 14th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 9,139 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $169,162.89.

On Friday, December 4th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 65,434 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $1,213,146.36.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 58,247 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,078,734.44.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $512,154.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,419,057.96.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $18.40 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 102.99%.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 312.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

